How to make sure online medical supplies are authentic and safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the emergence of COVID-19, more and more consumers are shopping for everything online, including medical supplies. For the over 34 million people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes nationwide who use test strips to monitor their glucose levels to make important health-related decisions, and for type 1 patients or those administering insulin, this can be a life or death situation.

Finding a trustworthy source and knowing what to look for to ensure the products you receive are authentic is important because there are real risks associated with purchasing re-sold diabetes supplies. If they are counterfeit or expired, the readings they offer might be inaccurate which could lead to incorrect dosing. While these are real concerns, suppliers are taking steps to protect shoppers and there are things consumers can do to protect themselves. But what should people with diabetes and their caregivers look for to be sure that what they are ordering online is trustworthy?

Brian Heald, Senior Vice President of LifeScan joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to educate consumers on how to determine if their test strips are authentic and have been safely handled and what people with diabetes and their caregivers can do to ensure they are purchasing them from a reliable source.

For more information please visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.