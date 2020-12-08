Advertisement

How to make sure online medical supplies are authentic and safe

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the emergence of COVID-19, more and more consumers are shopping for everything online, including medical supplies. For the over 34 million people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes nationwide who use test strips to monitor their glucose levels to make important health-related decisions, and for type 1 patients or those administering insulin, this can be a life or death situation.

Finding a trustworthy source and knowing what to look for to ensure the products you receive are authentic is important because there are real risks associated with purchasing re-sold diabetes supplies. If they are counterfeit or expired, the readings they offer might be inaccurate which could lead to incorrect dosing. While these are real concerns, suppliers are taking steps to protect shoppers and there are things consumers can do to protect themselves. But what should people with diabetes and their caregivers look for to be sure that what they are ordering online is trustworthy?

Brian Heald, Senior Vice President of LifeScan joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to educate consumers on how to determine if their test strips are authentic and have been safely handled and what people with diabetes and their caregivers can do to ensure they are purchasing them from a reliable source.

For more information please visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Carey Reilly shares some last minute gift ideas
Ideas for some last minute gifts
Great gift ideas for last minute holiday shoppers
Great gift ideas for last minute holiday shoppers
Tips to ensure your pets' safety over the holidays
Tips to ensure your pets' safety over the holidays
Making sure medical supplies purchased online are authentic
Making sure medical supplies purchased online are authentic
Fundraising campaign kicks off Thursday to redevelop Emerson Park in Stevens Point
Fundraising campaign kicks off Thursday to redevelop Emerson Park in Stevens Point