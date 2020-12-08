Health care workers in critical need of childcare

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Health care workers are struggling to find childcare providers for their kids as they continuously work during the pandemic.

Even before the pandemic began it can be hard to find child care, but now the pandemic has made it even more difficult especially on health care workers as they work around the clock with little free time.

Now, North Central Health Care (NCHC) is trying to alleviate the problem.

With many students learning virtually and health care workers busier now than ever, NCHC created a database to get workers the childcare service they need.

“What we had done is start to think, ‘what are some resources for people?’ Because a lot of people have not had the need to seek out childcare because they’ve had the schools take care of that,” North Central Health Care Human Resources Director Chris Bleck said.

The online database allows childcare providers to get in touch with struggling health care workers. NCHC found out through monthly surveys that a majority of their employees needed help.

“They were deeply worried about what’s going to happen ‘if the schools shut down and we have to go to a home-based learning, [or] what if my child becomes ill because I have to work?’ so childcare was always one of those top concerns that was brought forward month after month,” Bleck said.

Many employees are working 12-hour shifts daily, so taking time to find childcare is simply impossible.

“We really want to be of service to people,” Trinity Christian Daycare School Administrator and Preschool Director Kathy Yahr said.

She said when they saw NCHC’s need, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

“We recognize that there are a lot of people who still are working or people who are starting new jobs who lost a former job and are starting something new and there is still a true need for childcare here,” Yahr said.

Coincidentally, Trinity Christian Daycare is looking to double their enrollment as well as add more daily hours to open up their opportunities to the community and health care workers.

However, Yahr wishes they could help even more in a time when childcare is so critical.

“It makes us right now feel like we want to do more,” Yahr said. “If we could, we’d love to be open 24/7, [but] that’s just not a reality right now because our workers all have their [own] families too and we are small.”

So far NCHC has only had a couple of providers come forward, if you’re interested in providing childcare assistance, follow the link to the database here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.