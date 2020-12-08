Free food boxes available Tuesday at Salvation Army in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Free boxes of food will be available for Marathon County residents who need it from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, at the Wausau Salvation Army via a drive-through.

The Salvation Army is receiving 300 pre-packed food boxes from the USDA, arranged through the United Way of Marathon County as part of Hunger Coalition efforts. Residents may simply drive up on 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries. Those who plan to pick up a box of food for another household that cannot be present need to have a signed note from that household to present at the time of pickup. Wausau Police Department officials remind motorists not to block intersections and driveways along 2nd Avenue.

The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

