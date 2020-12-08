Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cloudy today, warmer tomorrow

Weekend snow chances dwindling
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cloudy skies are back today as temperatures look to return to the mid 30s this afternoon. A very similar day to what we saw just yesterday with only a few minor changes. Wind speeds from the west southwest will rise to around 5-10mph by this afternoon. Winds will be slightly stronger than yesterday, but other than that, we are good to go.

Tomorrow we are expecting bright and sunny skies to return. Temperatures also look to hike into the mid 40s tomorrow, so it will feel great to spend some time outdoors. Wind speeds tomorrow will remain around 5-10mph also. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead with cooler temperatures returning shortly after.

The weekend snow chance has seen some major changes in the last 24 hours. Yesterday morning it looked like many communities could have seen moderate snowfall, but the latest models are trending far to the south this morning.

The latest models are only bringing a dusting or so to our northern communities.

This could still change quite a bit over the next few days, as today is only Tuesday. The trend for both models shifting south does seem to bring good news to summer lovers, and bad news for snow lovers. We will continue to monitor any changes with this system.

