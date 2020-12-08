Advertisement

Evers says he would ‘absolutely’ take COVID vaccine

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he will “absolutely” take a COVID-19 vaccine when his turn comes.

The governor said during a news conference Monday that he and his wife, Kathy, will get inoculated as soon as they’re allowed.

Federal officials are set to meet Thursday to discuss emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Meanwhile, the number of infections and deaths in Wisconsin continues to climb.

State health officials reported 4,114 newly confirmed cases and 68 more deaths on Monday. The state has now seen 418,446 cases and 3,806 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Annual Rudolph stamp, stamped on a letter to family on Dec. 17, 2019
Special Rudolph cancelation postmark offered Dec. 12 at Rudolph Post Office
In the suit, Paxton claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states...
Texas attorney general challenging Wisconsin election results; Kaul calls suit “embarrassing”
Bernie Patterson (Source: UW System)
Stevens Point to honor chancellor on ‘Bernie Patterson Day’