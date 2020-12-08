BUDDY CHECK 7: Breast care nurses discuss passion for helping others amid pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frontline workers are getting a lot of attention right now, understandably so. And while COVID-19 is at the forefront of hospital needs, other treatments don’t stop.

One of the first people a breast cancer patient may work with when diagnosed is Jacqueline Wagner, a certified breast care nurse.

“I chose to work with oncology patients because it’s a very special population, and I’ve always been drawn to helping people, and most nurses are. And, most healthcare givers are. I’m helping that patient get their diagnosis, help that picture come into focus a little better for them, and then move forward from there with them,” she explained.

Many people in the healthcare field share their fondness for helping others, but each specialty brings its own style of patients.

“I stay because, it’s something that you learn about everyday,” oncology treatment nurse, Trisha Carr explained. “There’s always things changing, always things new coming out that you can help people. And just really, I like the patients a lot. I mean, you get nice patients everywhere, but oncology, just, there’s something special about those patients. They give you a different reason for life and an outlook on life that I don’t think you can get it anywhere else.”

