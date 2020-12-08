Advertisement

BUDDY CHECK 7: Breast care nurses discuss passion for helping others amid pandemic

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frontline workers are getting a lot of attention right now, understandably so. And while COVID-19 is at the forefront of hospital needs, other treatments don’t stop.

One of the first people a breast cancer patient may work with when diagnosed is Jacqueline Wagner, a certified breast care nurse.

“I chose to work with oncology patients because it’s a very special population, and I’ve always been drawn to helping people, and most nurses are. And, most healthcare givers are. I’m helping that patient get their diagnosis, help that picture come into focus a little better for them, and then move forward from there with them,” she explained.

Many people in the healthcare field share their fondness for helping others, but each specialty brings its own style of patients.

“I stay because, it’s something that you learn about everyday,” oncology treatment nurse, Trisha Carr explained. “There’s always things changing, always things new coming out that you can help people. And just really, I like the patients a lot. I mean, you get nice patients everywhere, but oncology, just, there’s something special about those patients. They give you a different reason for life and an outlook on life that I don’t think you can get it anywhere else.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning
UPDATE: Police, bomb squad return to Marshfield apartment, find more explosive devices
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol

Latest News

How oncology nurses are helping breast cancer patients during the pandemic
How oncology nurses are helping breast cancer patients during the pandemic
Consumer Reports tested several non-dairy milk products to see if they were healthier than...
The science behind the health benefits of real milk
SSM Health offers a series of 8 videos on YouTube to help destress during the pandemic.
SSM Health launches series of video to offer “Peace in the Pandemic”
Health officials say Wisconsin is set to distribute vaccine
Wisconsin hopes to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December