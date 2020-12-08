BBB warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

As America inches closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine, scams are sure to follow.

The Better Business Bureau said people need to watch out for everything from phony treatments to phishing messages this time of year.

They said recently scammers have been posing as both government and health officials through emails, websites, and phone calls, scamming those who are nervous about getting a vaccine out of hundreds of dollars.

“We know that scammers watch the news, and this is obviously a big big story everybody has a lot of interest in this. And just like scammers always do they’re going to try and figure out a way that they can make money off of it,” Susan Bach with the BBB said.

When it comes to any information, not put out on official websites, the BBB says to be skeptical. Anything that seems too good to be true, or too accessible could be a scam as none of the vaccinations are currently purchasable online or in stores.

If you have an underlying health condition or want a vaccine early, the BBB said to reach out to your healthcare provider for your options. If you don’t have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information

On top of double-checking URLs to make sure you are on the correct websites, the BBB said to never give personal information over the phone, or let your worries cloud your judgment.

“You know don’t fall for those urgent pleas that you must act now you’re going to lose your chance. That’s what scammer’s do they try and high pressure you to make a quick decision before you’ve really had time to think about it,” Bach said.

If you come across a scam, you can help others not fall victim by reporting it here.

