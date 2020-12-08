A Superstar among Supercars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It is one of the fastest, and rarest, cars in the world.

And one of them now happens to have a permanent home in Green Bay at The Automobile Gallery for you to see.

In a showroom full of automobile gems, there’s a new one that stands out.

“This is truly a special automobile, this is a 2020 Ford GT and this car was developed in secrecy by a team of 12 at Ford Motor Company. This is one of 235 maximum in the world that will be built and 25-percent of those are going to Europe, so to be able to come to The Automobile Gallery, and more importantly to Green Bay and see something so special like this is truly an honor for us,” says Darrel Burnett, The Automobile Gallery Executive Director.

Made completely of carbon fiber, with the exception of the aluminum sub-frame, and with a titanium exhaust system, this car simply flies.

“In terms of what it does, zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds from a standing stop, 10.6 seconds on the quarter mile at 134 miles per hour, and a top speed of 218 miles per hour,” explains Burnett.

Inspired by the tremendous success of the original GT40 back in the mid-60′s, Burnett says this race car is second to none.

“It has five different settings that are all automatic, so depending on where you are on the track, how the conditions are, the wing will adjust accordingly, it’s incredible,” says Burnett.

With a value of well over a million dollars and rising, Burnett says The Automobile Gallery went through an elaborate, two year process to secure the rights to acquire one.

“I’ve heard stories that millions and millions of dollars were thrown at these to try and get it, but I really believe in the final analysis, we were awarded one because Ford Motor Company knew that we were going to present Ford in the best possible light and be able to share it with everyone,” says Burnett.

If you’d like to check out the 2020 Ford GT, The Automobile Gallery is open daily from 9am to 3pm.

