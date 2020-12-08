Advertisement

267 days: How one nursing home has remained COVID-19 free

It's been 267 days since the facility went into lockdown, and not one COVID-19 case has been...
It's been 267 days since the facility went into lockdown, and not one COVID-19 case has been reported.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In March, the Portage County Health Care Center went into lockdown. In the 267 days that followed, not one positive COVID-19 case has been reported at the facility.

In an area that deals closely with a high-risk population closely, it’s a feat they are proud of.

“There’s no ‘I’ here, and I know that’s clique but we truly are a team,” said Amy Kessler, a social worker at PCHCC.

Patients have dealt with a lot of adjustments, but they know it’s for a reason.

“It makes me feel safer,” said Donna Johnson, who’s been in the locked down facility from the start of the pandemic.

Donna Warzynski, who was admitted in November, has prior experience with the facility. She says this is why she chose to come there

“Knowing Marcia and the staff, it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve been able to accomplish that,” She said

They’ve worked as one unit. Masks are required at all times, and a face shield is required with it if they are working closely with a patient. Full PPE is worn, and no visitors are allowed

“I feel very proud every day coming into work and knowing that we have been able to effectively keep COVID-19 out of our building,” said Kessler

That visitor policy has been difficult for patients like Johnson. She says she hasn’t seen her family in-person since March. While technology allows her to communicate with them, she has had trouble adapting.

“I don’t like that, I never know what to say,” she said.

For Donna Warzynski, she sees a lot of her room.

“It’s difficult because I’m in this room for 14 days,” Warzynski said.

Each time a patient leaves the building, like for a doctors appointment, they must quarantine for 14 days.

“They do a great job of helping me to tolerate that length of time in a room,” Warzynski said.

But it’s difficult decisions the keep COVID out of the facility, keeping those most at-risk safe from the pandemic

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning
UPDATE: Police, bomb squad return to Marshfield apartment, find more explosive devices
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol

Latest News

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
With many students learning virtually and health care workers busier now than ever, so NCHC...
Health care workers in critical need of childcare
Patrol deputy assigned to Rib Mountain helping ease burden on Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department
Patrol deputy assigned to Rib Mountain helping ease burden on Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department
Portage Co. Health Care Center has remained COVID-19 free for 267 days
Portage Co. Health Care Center has remained COVID-19 free for 267 days