267 days: How one nursing home has remained COVID-19 free

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In March, the Portage County Health Care Center went into lockdown. In the 267 days that followed, not one positive COVID-19 case has been reported at the facility.

In an area that deals closely with a high-risk population closely, it’s a feat they are proud of.

“There’s no ‘I’ here, and I know that’s clique but we truly are a team,” said Amy Kessler, a social worker at PCHCC.

Patients have dealt with a lot of adjustments, but they know it’s for a reason.

“It makes me feel safer,” said Donna Johnson, who’s been in the locked down facility from the start of the pandemic.

Donna Warzynski, who was admitted in November, has prior experience with the facility. She says this is why she chose to come there

“Knowing Marcia and the staff, it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve been able to accomplish that,” She said

They’ve worked as one unit. Masks are required at all times, and a face shield is required with it if they are working closely with a patient. Full PPE is worn, and no visitors are allowed

“I feel very proud every day coming into work and knowing that we have been able to effectively keep COVID-19 out of our building,” said Kessler

That visitor policy has been difficult for patients like Johnson. She says she hasn’t seen her family in-person since March. While technology allows her to communicate with them, she has had trouble adapting.

“I don’t like that, I never know what to say,” she said.

For Donna Warzynski, she sees a lot of her room.

“It’s difficult because I’m in this room for 14 days,” Warzynski said.

Each time a patient leaves the building, like for a doctors appointment, they must quarantine for 14 days.

“They do a great job of helping me to tolerate that length of time in a room,” Warzynski said.

But it’s difficult decisions the keep COVID out of the facility, keeping those most at-risk safe from the pandemic

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.