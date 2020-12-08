16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Tristan Shober appeared in Rusk County Court Monday for a scheduling conference.

Court documents show Shober was in custody and appeared in court via Zoom. His attorney asked for the case to be scheduled for a status of late January, early February.

The status conference was then scheduled for Jan. 21.

Shober has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, operating without consent- possess a weapon, burglary-arm with a dangerous weapon and more. Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and Tristan Shober, 15, all entered not guilty pleas to charges that include first degree intentional homicide.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.