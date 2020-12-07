Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 11: Replacing a Legend on the Ice

Published: Dec. 7, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm is annually one of the best girls hockey programs in the state of Wisconsin.

The co-op team composed of Mosinee, Wausau, D.C. Everest, Merrill and Marathon just saw it’s head coach, Pete Susens, retire after last season. Susens is the most winningest prep hockey coach in Wisconsin hockey history, and led the Storm to a state title in 2017.

Now Jacques Du Vair takes over. In this episode, we talk with Coach Du Vair and senior Kayla Piskula about how they plan on turning the page to a new era.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

