UW System extends free community rapid COVID testing

A COVID-19 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen test in Eau Claire, Wis.
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System will extend its COVID-19 surge testing sites, provide free rapid COVID-19 tests for community members as well as students and staff.

System President Tommy Thompson announced Monday that the 22 sites across the UW System will operate at least until Christmas. Since opening in early November, the sites have administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

Originally, System officials estimated the sites would operate for about six weeks, or through mid-December. Thanks to added support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, surge testing will continue up until at least Christmas. Days and hours vary by individual site.

“I applaud President Thompson, our chancellors, and all of the staff who have contributed to the success of these surge testing sites,” said UW System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen. “We are pleased to provide this service to the people of Wisconsin at this difficult time and know it is making a difference.”

The UW System surge testing sites are the first in the country to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW tests. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided 250,000 of the tests, and staffing support is available through eTrueNorth.

The rapid COVID testing is currently offered at all three UWSP campuses in Central Wisconsin. To learn more or to register for a test, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. The test takea about 15 minutes. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

“As Wisconsinites struggle with this insidious disease, we will be in every part of the state to provide help with testing,” said President Thompson.

