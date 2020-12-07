Advertisement

Packers’ defense had a “field day” vs. Eagles

Packers sack Wentz
Packers sack Wentz
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense did its part against the Eagles. Green Bay was in Carson Wentz’s face the whole game.

“We had a field day today,” said Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

A seven sack night brings a sigh of relief after the frustration was brewing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Anytime, you go upstairs to go knock on a coach’s door and his office, it changes a lot,” said Smith. “We’re just glad that coach listened to his players.”

So what was the conversation about?

“There wasn’t nobody upfront having the type of year that they want,” said Smith. “We just knew that we were gonna communicate with him to keep it simple. I think it was me, KC and Preston.”

It was a perfect week to flip the gameplan. Carson Wentz has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the league.

“Wentz, he was sitting back there in the pocket, man,” said Smith.

Something that Za’Darius was laughing about and Kingsley Keke was licking his chops at.

“It felt great,” said Keke. “Coming in, I had a really good week of practice. Running to the ball, working hard and trying to get better. Really focusing on help(ing) my game out. It really paid off today.”

The game was an incremental improvement for Green Bay. One that the team is hoping is just the tip of the iceberg as to what this defense can be.

“We’re taking the right step in the right way,” said Keke. “Limiting the mistakes that we normally have and letting teams have easy access to moving the ball. We’re definitely on the right path. It’s a good time, especially in December. Moving into playoffs.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
UPDATE: Police, bomb squad return to Marshfield apartment, find more explosive devices
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
7 Investigates obtains summer DCI investigation report against Marshfield Police Chief, no criminal conduct found
While they were expecting around 1,500 cars, that number may have been quadrupled, according to...
Cars flood Wausau’s holiday parade, causes long traffic jams
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a...
Rodgers becomes seventh player ever with 400 touchdown passes
packers vs eagles
Rodgers throws career-touchdown pass No. 400 as Green Bay beats Philadelphia 30-16
Prep Highlights 12/5/20
Badgers offense disappears in 14-6 loss to Indiana