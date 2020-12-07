Packers’ defense had a “field day” vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense did its part against the Eagles. Green Bay was in Carson Wentz’s face the whole game.

“We had a field day today,” said Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

A seven sack night brings a sigh of relief after the frustration was brewing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Anytime, you go upstairs to go knock on a coach’s door and his office, it changes a lot,” said Smith. “We’re just glad that coach listened to his players.”

So what was the conversation about?

“There wasn’t nobody upfront having the type of year that they want,” said Smith. “We just knew that we were gonna communicate with him to keep it simple. I think it was me, KC and Preston.”

It was a perfect week to flip the gameplan. Carson Wentz has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the league.

“Wentz, he was sitting back there in the pocket, man,” said Smith.

Something that Za’Darius was laughing about and Kingsley Keke was licking his chops at.

“It felt great,” said Keke. “Coming in, I had a really good week of practice. Running to the ball, working hard and trying to get better. Really focusing on help(ing) my game out. It really paid off today.”

The game was an incremental improvement for Green Bay. One that the team is hoping is just the tip of the iceberg as to what this defense can be.

“We’re taking the right step in the right way,” said Keke. “Limiting the mistakes that we normally have and letting teams have easy access to moving the ball. We’re definitely on the right path. It’s a good time, especially in December. Moving into playoffs.”

