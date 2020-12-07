Rodgers becomes seventh player ever with 400 touchdown passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, and now, Aaron Rodgers-the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes. Rodgers hit that mark with a nine-yard touchdown to his favorite target, Davante Adams, in the third quarter on Sunday.

“That was a special moment,” Rodgers said.

Last week he eclipsed 50,000 career passing yards, this week? Rodgers became the fastest man ever to the 400 TD mark, doing it in 193 games, 12 fewer than Brees.

“(It’s) fun to have those milestones back-to-back weeks,” said Rodgers. “Like I said last week, a lot of it is longevity, but there also is some consistent play tied to it.”

Making it extra special was the fact that it was caught by the receiver he’s absolutely shredded the league with over the last few years: Adams. He also caught number #200 from Rodgers, but he kept that one, it was pretty important for him.

“It’s something special to be a part of that,” Adams said. “Because I caught, I believe it was (touchdown pass) #200. That was my first touchdown, so i got to keep that ball, he let me keep that one.”

“It’s always interesting to see who gets the milestone throw,” Rodgers said. “Pretty cool that Davante got it.”

Adams kept #200, and he made sure that when Rodgers doubled that number, no one else but him walked away with the ball.

“I kind of just blacked out and said ‘Tae, get in this end zone man’, this is a big one for the team, and it’s even bigger for #12, Adams explained.

“So, as soon as I crossed that line, I was looking for him, and he was coming towards me. So, I kind of gave him a little worship, held the ball up for him, and yeah, we made sure we got him that one.”

“Yeah I was thinking, ‘get up man, get up, what are you doing?’”, said Rodgers of Adams’ tribute. “But it was a cool moment. Again, to throw it to him, he did all the work.”

What’s the next milestone goal for the future hall of famer?

“Now let’s see if I can get to 500 (touchdowns) before I throw 100 picks maybe,” Rodgers said.

If you’re wondering at home, Rodgers has 88 career interceptions. He’d have to throw 100 touchdowns before 12 picks, about an 8:1 ratio. This season, he’s at exactly a 9:1 ratio.

