REPORT: Wisconsin’s basketball game vs. Louisville is off

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Wisconsin’s basketball game against Louisville on Wednesday will not be played.

Sources: Louisville's game at Wisconsin in this week's ACC/Big Ten Challenge will not be played as scheduled. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2020

CBS Sports is also reporting that the postponement/cancelation is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Louisville program.

Confirming @JonRothstein report that Louisville-Wisc is off for Wednesday due to COVID protocols with Louisville. And Wisconsin has already lined up a home game vs. URI on Wednesday as the substitute. The kind of scheduling agility necessary this season. Interesting matchup, too. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020

Both teams are still optimistic that they will play on a later date, but Wisconsin has a game against Rhode Island in place on Wednesday.

