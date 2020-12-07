Advertisement

REPORT: Wisconsin’s basketball game vs. Louisville is off

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Wisconsin’s basketball game against Louisville on Wednesday will not be played.

CBS Sports is also reporting that the postponement/cancelation is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Louisville program.

Both teams are still optimistic that they will play on a later date, but Wisconsin has a game against Rhode Island in place on Wednesday.

