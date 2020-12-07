Advertisement

Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old Arkdale man is facing homicide charges in connection to two fatal overdoses in 2019.

Michael Subera is suspected of delivering heroin to two individuals who later overdosed and died. He is also suspected of being in the drug delivery chain that contributed to three other non-fatal overdoses. The homicide charges stem from the investigation into the 2019 overdose deaths of Brett Severin of Hancock and Hans Pietrzak of Adams. According to the Adams County Sheriff, charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Reckless Injury, and Delivery of a Narcotic Drug will be requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Another man, 52-year-old Ronald Serles of Adams, is also facing charges stemming from this investigation. Serles is suspected of delivering heroin/fentanyl to two people who required emergency medical intervention but survived. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Subera delivered heroin/fentanyl to Serles who then delivered the same drugs to two female victims. Serles was also the victim of a non-fatal overdose during this incident. He could face charges of Reckless Injury and Delivery of a Narcotic Drug.

