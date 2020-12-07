Holiday fire safety tips for those that like to decorate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While we all may decorate for the holiday season a little differently, Ready Wisconsin said there are a few things we should all be doing the same in the name of fire safety.

Andrew Beckett with Ready Wisconsin said live greenery, including Christmas trees, should be checked to ensure they are fresh before they are brought home. Things to look for include brown or loose needles, which can be a sign of dryness. When home Beckett said to make sure trees are watered daily and kept away from heat sources or open flames.

“If you have a live tree in your home, you just need to make sure that you’re watering it regularly that means daily putting water in there and checking it to make sure that it’s not getting too dry, because really the difference between a dry and well-watered tree, even if a fire were to happen is huge,” Beckett explained.

Live Christmas trees can catch fire in a matter of seconds. While many artificial trees may be flame resistant, that does not mean they are fireproof. According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 160 home fires start from Christmas trees each year. Of those fires, 45 percent were linked to electrical problems, and 22 percent were caused by a heat source being too close to a tree.

Beckett also encourages everyone to inspect their holiday lights before they are put on the tree. He recommends following the manufacturer’s instructions for limits on the number of light strands that can be connected. Most often lights warn to never link more than three light strands together unless the directions indicate it is safe to do so.

Candles have also proven to be dangerous this time of year. Beckett encourages people to consider using battery-operated flameless candles instead.

“We don’t want anybody to have to experience a fire any time of the year especially during the holidays. So really we just encourage people to keep in mind that you know a fire can happen and they need to take steps in order to protect their home,” Beckett said.

Overall Ready Wisconsin wants families to be safe this holiday season and make sure to turn off and unplug everything when leaving town and going to bed. Now is also a good time to check your smoke detectors and change batteries if need be.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.