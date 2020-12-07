First Alert Weather: Rain/Snow showers near the end of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry conditions stick around for a majority of the week, but we are looking at a chance to see rain and snow showers near the end of the week.

Today will feature a good deal of cloud cover with some sunshine poking out by this afternoon. Some models keep the cloud cover around for most, if not the entire day, so that is a possibility although it looks like there is still a good chance to see at least some sunshine today.

Temperatures look to remain warmer than average this week, but we will likely not see as many days with bright blue skies as we saw just last week. That does not make for a bad week however, with warmer temps in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Come Friday, we have our next chance for rain and snow showers. Right now it looks like we have a good chance to see some snow showers in the afternoon that will turn to rain showers later in the day. A few models bring lighter snow showers as the system exits on Saturday, but some are showing some more snowfall on Saturday that could cause some road condition issues. With this system expected to move through Friday and Saturday, a lot could still change. Stay tuned for the latest.

