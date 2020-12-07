Finding health care coverage for less than $10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More Americans will sign up for health coverage in the next week than during any other week of the year. Costs of health coverage is lower than ever before, with 8 in 10 healthcare.gov enrollees qualifying for tax credits that can reduce their premiums to as low as zero dollars. Two out of three consumers will be able to find a plan this year with a monthly premium of $10 or less. That’s why non-profits like Get America Covered are getting involved.

Josh Peck, co-founder of Get America Covered, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to provide information on the best rates and types of plans for people in our local community. He also shared other important things you need to know if you haven’t selected your health plan.

Remember, the deadline to sign up for coverage, if you’re not covered through your employer, is Dec. 15.

For more information, visit https://www.getamericacovered.org/ or find local resources at https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/#/

You can also talk to a trained professional by calling 1-800-318-2596

