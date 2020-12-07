Advertisement

Airbnb launches nonprofit to provide people with places to stay in times of crisis

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As communities around the world grapple with the devastating impacts of natural disasters and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb announced the launch of Airbnb.org, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing temporary stays to people in times of crisis.

The organization focuses on emergency response and to provide stays and support to evacuees, relief workers, refugees and asylum seekers and most recently, frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19. From Australia to France, thousands of hosts on Airbnb have offered to open up their homes and helped provide accommodations to 75,000 people in times of need.

On Monday, Kristen Berlacher, the head of Airbnb.org Programs, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how Airbnb.org plans to support organizations and frontline workers fighting the spread of the COVID-19 virus in communities and how it plans to help communities disproportionately impacted by natural disasters and COVID-19

For more information, visit https://www.airbnb.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning
UPDATE: Police, bomb squad return to Marshfield apartment, find more explosive devices
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic reports COVID-19 vaccine distribution could begin as early as next week
Marshfield Clinic reports COVID-19 vaccine distribution could begin as early as next week
Consumer Reports tested several non-dairy milk products to see if they were healthier than...
The science behind the health benefits of real milk
Healthcare.gov
Finding health care coverage for less than $10
New research shows value of real milk in your diet
New research shows value of real milk in your diet