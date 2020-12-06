Willow Springs Gardens hosts “Old-Fashioned Christmas”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An “Old-Fashioned Christmas” was held at Willow Springs Gardens in Wausau Saturday and Sunday with adjustments.

Normally, the event would end with Santa Clause posing for photo’s. Due to COVID-19, that could not happened, and they got creative.

Families were invited to bring their pets for a Christmas Photo in front of a Christmas tree. The event concluded a weekend that featured a Christmas Brunch and wagon rides in place of sleigh rides.

Although the season has been different, they felt it was important to continue some of their activities.

“We felt that people were safe and comfortable with their family and their family unit. They can come in one door and out the other. And try to create something new for people to do because of this strange year we had,” said Peggy Griffin, the owner of Willow Springs Gardens.

They hope to host more of their usual events next year with adjustments like this one.

