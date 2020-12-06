Weyauwega spreading holiday cheer with lights, raising money for local causes

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - Weyauwega is looking a lot like the North Pole right now. On main street in Weyauwega, over 20 buildings are joining the Christmas fun, which are in tune with music over the radio so families can safely enjoy the lights.

The lights are up on weekend evenings until Jan. 3.

Next Saturday, Dec. 12, police are collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations from 4-8 p.m. as part of Handcuffs for Hunger. A K9 Unit will be present at the fundraiser.

It will benefit a local food pantry, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit as well as the Weyauwega drone program.

