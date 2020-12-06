GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense tallied four first-half sacks and Aaron Rodgers throws career touchdown pass No. 400 as Green Bay leads Philadelphia 23-3 in the 4th quarter.

The Eagles started the game with a methodical drive. Philadelphia took the rock 41-yards on 15 plays while eating up more than seven minutes. The Eagles settled for a Jake Elliot 52-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Packers’ offense couldn’t get it going on its first drive, but Green Bay’s defense sacked Carson Wentz on back-to-back plays to get the ball back.

Green Bay’s offense started to get going in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers flipped it up to the sure-handed Davante Adams. Adams reeled in his 12th touchdown of the year.

The Packers’ defense would hold strong. Green Bay’s offense was heating up. Rodgers had all day in the pocket. He used it wisely hitting Robert Tonyan for the 25-yard touchdown. That was Tonyan’s eighth touchdown on the season. Rodgers also became the first quarterback to throw 35 touchdowns in five separate seasons.

Rodgers finished the first-half 13/14 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Adams had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Kingsley Keke wrapped up two sacks. Rashan Gary tallied 1.5 sacks. Raven Greene also grabbed half a sack.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams dialed up their connection in the second-half. First, Rodgers threw a dime to Adams for 42-yards.

The Green Bay capped off the drive when Rodgers slung it to Adams for the nine-yard touchdown and Rodgers 400th career touchdown pass.

Both teams would be silent for more than 11 minutes. Green Bay would tack on three points early in the fourth quarter. Mason Crosby was true from 40-yards out to give the Packers a 23-3 advantage.

