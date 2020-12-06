First Alert Weather: Fading sunshine, perhaps flurries late

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sun will give way to increasing clouds for today with a chance of flurries later in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Some clouds and chilly tonight with lows ranging from the upper teens to the low to mid 20s. Partly cloudy on Monday with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid to upper 30s. Intervals of sun and clouds Tuesday and milder. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday is expected to be the mildest day of the week ahead with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. The record high for Wausau on Wednesday is 50° set in 1946.

Milder days ahead this week. (WSAW)

Thursday is partly to mostly cloudy but still mild with daytime temps peaking in the low to mid 40s.

The American GFS model shows rain possible on Friday into Friday night. (WSAW)

The American GFS model indicates rain showers that might change to snow showers on Saturday. (WSAW)

The European model shows rain showers may affect SE Wisconsin Friday afternoon into Friday night. (WSAW)

The European model shows snow possibly affecting the SE parts of our area on Saturday. (WSAW)

Friday into Saturday could feature some messy weather in the Badger State. The various long-range models are indicating a storm system moving toward Wisconsin, which could include rain, a mix of rain or snow, and perhaps some snow. The risk of rain/snow might move into parts of the region during the day on Friday, and continue as rain showers Friday night. Saturday could include rain or snow showers in the region as low pressure shifts off to the northeast. With that being said, the European model has shifted the low much farther southeast and would bring mainly snow to parts of the southeast locales in our area, later Friday into Saturday, while the remainder of the region would be mostly dry. Needless to say, there is still a lot of time for this part of the forecast to evolve, so be sure to check back for updates. Highs on Friday and Saturday in the 30s. It does appear to get chilly for next Sunday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Highs in the upper 20s.

