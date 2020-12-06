Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A body was found in Antigo early Sunday morning, according to the Antigo Police Department.

Jess Wedler was found dead laying near the sidewalk of 5th avenue and Morse Street.

There were no indications of foul play at the scene and the community is not in danger. The Langlade County Coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

