WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Team lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles 67 - 65 at the buzzer, when Justin Lewis tipped back a free throw miss by DJ Carton with no time remaining on the clock.

Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, while D’mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 17.

