State sees record high seven-day death average for COVID-19, more than 4,800 new cases added Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state health department says another 77 people died within the past 24 hours from COVID-19, bringing the seven day death average to 60 deaths a day, a record high since the state began testing earlier this year. The previous seven-day death average was 55, and was recorded on November 25. As of Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s cumulative death toll is 3,702.

Despite the record high seven day average, the death rate held steady at 0.90% Saturday. The death rate hit 0.90% on Friday, and was the first time it had been that high since October 31st. It had fallen as low as 0.84% on November 23.

The next number to watch on the death toll will be 3,786, when it would tie accidents (vehicle, household, etc.) as the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures from 2018. With the current daily average of 60, that milestone could be reached within the next few days.

Wisconsin has now seen 409,386 positive coronavirus test results since February 5 after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 4,831 new cases Saturday. That’s 35.89% of the 13,460 test results received before the DHS’s daily 9 A.M. deadline.

The 7-day average dropped slightly from 4,103 to 4,074. That average had increased Friday after dropping for four consecutive days.

It took Wisconsin seven-and-a-half months to reach the first 100,000 cases. It took three weeks to add the last 100,000, and that included a holiday period when many test centers were closed.

County-by-county case numbers and deaths are listed later in this report.

The DHS announced new guidelines for quarantining, and will be in effect starting Monday. Following new CDC recommendations, people who had close contact with someone with COVID-19 only need to quarantine for 10 days if they don’t exhibit any symptoms. They can shorten that to 7 days if they get tested and receive a negative test result within 48 hours of the end of quarantine. The DHS hopes people will be more likely to quarantine if it’s a shorter duration. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites,” Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm wrote in a statement. People should still monitor themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days and should immediately isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms.

The percentage of active cases fell again. It’s now 15.2%, with 62,128 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The number of recovered people is up to 343,481, which is 83.9% of all cases.

It should be noted that some of the people who fall under the definition of recovered still suffer lasting effects of their infection. “This is, unfortunately, not as uncommon as you might think,” Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said on Action 2 Mews This Morning on Thursday, “to the point where we actually have a clinic now at Prevea just to take care of these patients, to get them plugged in to respiratory therapy, to physical therapy, to get tested for neuro-psych to see what’s going on with their fog. There are a lot of different complications that we’re seeing long term.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 183 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. The 7-day average is more than 177 patients hospitalized per day, according to our calculations. Since that first patient 10 months ago, more than 18,000 people (17,126) have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.4% of all cases.

Despite the jump in new patients, fewer COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Saturday’s figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show 1,593 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals. The last time that metric was below 1,600 was November 1. There are currently 343 in ICU. In the Fox Valley region, where 13 hospitals serve eight counties, there are 96 COVID-19 patients, with 21 in ICU. The Northeast region, which has 10 hospitals serving 7 counties, has 138 COVID-19 patients, 33 of whom are in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

There were 10 patients at the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds Saturday, and increase of one from Friday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported 196 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are open (13.4%). That figure is unchanged from Friday. Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation, the state has 1,754 beds possibly available (15.69%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region has 10 ICU beds (9.6%) unoccupied, and 10.66% of medical beds overall.

The Northeast region has 40 ICU beds open -- three more than Friday. WHA numbers indicate 19.3% of intensive care unit beds and 21.75% of all medical beds are available if the hospitals have enough staffing.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,122 cases (+13) (9 deaths)

Ashland – 773 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Barron – 3,802 cases (+48) (40 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 2)

Bayfield - 736 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Brown – 23,421 cases (+154) (148 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 860 cases (+15) (5 deaths)

Burnett – 833 cases (+28) (15 deaths)

Calumet – 4,176 cases (+20) (28 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 5,140 cases (+89) (55 deaths)(+2)

Clark – 2,315 cases (+27) (44 deaths)

Columbia – 3,620 cases (+37) (13 deaths)(+1)

Crawford – 1,378 cases (+6) (9 deaths)

Dane – 28,947 cases (+337) (104 deaths)(+2)

Dodge – 8,923 cases (+162) (83 deaths) (+5)

Door - 1,667 cases (+22) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,283 cases (+72) (7 deaths)(+1)

Dunn – 2,960 cases (+29) (14 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,099 cases (+60) (61 deaths)(+2)

Florence - 349 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 8,999 cases (+89) (53 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 756 cases (+11) (19 deaths)

Grant – 3,615 cases (+24) (65 deaths)(+1)

Green – 1,848 cases (+42) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,223 cases (+5) (7 deaths)(+1)

Iowa - 1,353 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Iron - 371 cases (+5) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 1,937 cases (+141) (5 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,642 cases (+53) (41 deaths)(+1)

Juneau - 2,020 cases (+11) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 10,010 cases (+112) (159 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 1,735 cases (+14) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 8,641 cases (+85) (39 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,105 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Langlade - 1,585 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,054 cases (+41) (35 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 5,182 cases (+96) (37 deaths)

Marathon – 10,204 cases (+95) (133 deaths) (+35)

Marinette - 3,112 cases (+56) (35 deaths) (+)

Marquette – 1,059 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 591 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 72,055 (+722) (774 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 2,798 cases (+34) (15 deaths)

Oconto – 3,283 cases (+47) (32 deaths)(+2)

Oneida - 2,455 cases (+36) (39 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 14,236 cases (+136) (136 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 5,099 cases (+84) (39 deaths)

Pepin – 513 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Pierce – 2,353 cases (+47) (19 deaths)

Polk – 2,359 cases (+44) (18 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 4,874 cases (+51) (42 deaths)(+4)

Price – 788 cases (+5) (4 deaths)(State revised, decrease of 1)

Racine – 14,767 cases (+211) (197 deaths) (+9)

Richland - 916 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Rock – 9,884 cases (+75) (98 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 953 cases (+27) (9 deaths)(+2)

Sauk – 3,773 cases (+49) (19 deaths)

Sawyer - 958 cases (+15) (8 deaths)

Shawano – 3,732 cases (State revised, decrease of 42) (49 deaths)(State revised, decrease of 1)

Sheboygan – 9,545 cases (+74) (66 deaths) (+3)

St. Croix – 4,552 cases (+45) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,299 cases (+25) (11 deaths)(+1)

Trempealeau – 2,571 cases (+38) (21 deaths)(State revised, decrease of 1)

Vernon – 1,221 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (12 deaths)

Vilas - 1,347 cases (+20) (13 deaths)

Walworth – 6,364 cases (+65) (57 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 770 cases (+17) (5 deaths)

Washington – 9,534 cases (+199) (77 deaths)(+3)

Waukesha – 28,128 cases (+526) (231 deaths) (+9)

Waupaca – 3,789 cases (+31) (91 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,794 cases (+13) (11 deaths)(+1)

Winnebago – 13,615 cases (+101) (126 deaths) (+3)

Wood – 4,615 cases (+66) (32 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 167 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 424 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Chippewa - 404 cases (+22) (6 deaths)

Delta – 2,303 cases (+12) (52 deaths)(+1)

Dickinson - 1,768 cases (+21) (46 deaths)(+1)

Gogebic - 620 cases (State revised, decrease of 6 ) (11 deaths)(State revised, decrease of 1)

Houghton – 1,371 cases (+15) (14 deaths)

Iron – 715 cases (+6) (31 deaths)(+1)

Keweenaw – 62 cases (+2) (1 death)

Luce – 122 cases

Mackinac - 231 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,784 cases (+24) (33 deaths) (+2)

Menominee - 1,260 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Ontonagon – 264 cases (+1) (14 deaths)(+1)

Schoolcraft - 178 cases (+2) (1 death)

Earlier this week, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district (CLICK HERE). You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

