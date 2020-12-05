Advertisement

Santa Paws makes a visit to Wausau, takes photos with dogs

By one o'clock, already 30 people were in line.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 5, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For children, Santa Clause comes to town. For dogs, Santa Paws rides down the chimney.

The Marathon County Humane Society hosted a Santa Paws event on Saturday to give dogs a photo with Santa Paws.

But getting a dog’s attention can be difficult

“They just squeaked a toy and immediately her ears perked up and she looked and she sat nicely,” Evelyn Liska said.

Some dogs get a little scared, but not of Santa.

“He doesn’t like the car. And I had to come in the car. He wasn’t scared of Santa, because he thinks everybody is automatically his friend,” said Heather Christiansen, who’s dog Toby was shaking during the photo.

But it’s getting people in the holiday spirit, and it’s an event the Humane Society felt was important to continue.

“Everyone seems to really be glad to still get to do it,” said Indi Edelburg, who volunteers at the Humane Society and coordinated Saturday’s event.

It’s an annual event, and it helps raise a lot of money. But this year’s Santa Paws has many adjustments.

“We wanted to come up with a way that we felt like we could do this safely to recover those funds that we maybe didn’t get in other ways this year,” Edelburg said.

Instead of a long line, people and their furry friends were assigned a number and waited in cars. When the number was called, they went in for their photo.

“I knew they would be social distanced. I knew they would be safe. Santa is wearing a mask under the beard,” Christiansen said.

Even Santa got in on the fun, petting each dog he saw. Dogs gave the love right back for a period of time before getting distracted.

“We love when she gets excited to see them,” Said Liska, who’s dog was adopted from the Humane Society.

And the photos create lasting memories for the owners and their friends.

“We send them out as Christmas gifts or Christmas cards. It’s just fun,” Liska said.

“I’m going to take a picture of it and send it to all of my friends. And it’s possible I might frame it,” Christiansen said with a laugh.

By one o’clock, already 30 people were waiting on the list. Other gift baskets and toys were also for sale, with proceeds going to the Humane Society.

If you would like to donate, you can go to their website.

