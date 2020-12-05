Advertisement

Police respond to Marshfield apartment where explosive devices found

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police responded to a home Thursday night on the 800 block of E Harrison Street after a family member found suspected explosive devices in the apartment of a 70-year-old Marshfield man.

An investigation showed the presence of what police believe are pipe bombs, according to a press release.

About a third of the apartment building was evacuated for 6 hours.

Right now there is no evidence that the man intended to use the devices, and no safety concerns for the community.

Marathon County Bomb Squad, WE Energies and Marshfield Fire and Rescue assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR announces wolf season will begin November 2021
Angie and Brian Burgoyne were gifted six-months of mortgage payments with a surprise donation.
Financially struggling family has mortgage paid for 6 months
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
7 Investigates obtains summer DCI investigation report against Marshfield Police Chief, no criminal conduct found

Latest News

While they were expecting around 1,500 cars, that number may have been quadrupled, according to...
Holiday Parade traffic jam caused by unanticipated traffic flow in all directions
By one o'clock, already 30 people were in line.
Santa Paws makes a visit to Wausau, takes photos with dogs
Milder conditions ahead for the week.
First Alert Weather: Ch. flurries Sunday, next weather maker late week
Coronavirus generic
State sees record high seven-day death average for COVID-19, more than 4,800 new cases added Saturday