Police respond to Marshfield apartment where explosive devices found

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police responded to a home Thursday night on the 800 block of E Harrison Street after a family member found suspected explosive devices in the apartment of a 70-year-old Marshfield man.

An investigation showed the presence of what police believe are pipe bombs, according to a press release.

About a third of the apartment building was evacuated for 6 hours.

Right now there is no evidence that the man intended to use the devices, and no safety concerns for the community.

Marathon County Bomb Squad, WE Energies and Marshfield Fire and Rescue assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.