Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65.

Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left.

Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the front of the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand and his shot hit the front rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket.

