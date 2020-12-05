Holiday Parade traffic jam caused by unanticipated traffic flow in all directions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday’s reverse holiday parade brought cars to the floats instead of the other way around, but it caused one of the largest traffic jams the Wausau Police Department has ever seen.

Wausau Events, which put on the parade, was anticipating 1,500 cars. That is about equal to the 3,000 people that go to the normal parade each year. Instead, 2,500 to 3,000 cars showed up. That’s equal to around 8,000 total people

The cars were coming in all directions. That’s something Wausau Events, which coordinated the event with the police department and public works, did not see coming.

“Our plan, which we put together, was to have the entrance and exit on Garfield. We did not want to block up both lanes of Stewart Avenue or anything like that. We anticipated people coming in from the East, from the South. We did not anticipate the heavy traffic flow from the West and the North,” said Pete Valisca, the board president of Wausau Events.

He said while he understands some people left the line and did not stick around to see the parade, everyone who stayed in line eventually got through.

“We try to have an event that we can get everybody that wants to enjoy the event into the event. And this is one of those situations, where again, with the pandemic and anyone that did not have anything else to do. We sincerely apologize if you did not get through,” he explained. “We understand that if you have children in the car, sometimes you can’t wait another hour. But we were moving traffic through as quickly as possible.”

Cars were driving through until 9:15 pm Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.