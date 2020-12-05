First Alert Weather: Ch. flurries Sunday, next weather maker late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some clouds and chilly tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the day on Sunday, followed by clouds with a chance of flurries in the afternoon through the early evening hours. Cool with daytime readings topping out in the low 30s.

The week ahead features milder weather with a fair amount of sunshine through Thursday. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 30s, rising to the mid 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be the mildest day with intervals of sunshine and clouds, high in the upper 40s. A bit cooler for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Attention then turns to the next weather maker that may impact North Central Wisconsin late in the week. The latest long-range models are low pressure developing in the western plains and tracking northeast toward the Badger State Friday into Saturday. The many variables that vary at this point include the storm track, which is farther west on the European model, which translates to a better risk of rain, while the GFS model shows a track that puts the region on the colder side of the storm, which would lead to a possibility for snow. Since this winter storm is 6 to 7 days out, needless to say, there are going to be changes on what could impact the region as new data comes in. For now, the main take away is to be prepared for possible messy weather late in the new week, which could lead to some issues if you are going to be traveling. Be sure to check back for the latest updates and if this storm could lead to a First Alert Weather Day on Friday and/or Saturday.

