Cars flood Wausau’s holiday parade, causes long traffic jams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Reverse Holiday Parade saw a massive turnout Friday, which saw lines three-quarters of a mile down the street

“In my 20 years of law enforcement, one the longest traffic jams I’ve ever seen,” Wausau Police Deputy Chief Barnes said.

The parade, which expected around 1,500 cars, saw much more than that.

“If the plan was for 1500 cars, I can tell you we’re at quadruple that number,” Deputy Chief Barnes said.

“It’s been slammed since the start. Car after car, it’s really neat to see,” said Travis Carlson, who’s CMO Building Services float was featured near the end of the parade.

Carlson said the experience of the parade itself, aside from a traffic jam, worked out well.

“It’s a good thing that they did it. I would maybe consider doing it next year this way would be kind of nice.”

Another float owner, Doug Marx, said he liked the interactions he had with those who attended.

“Now we get to stand still and see the expressions on people’s faces.”

One of those who waited in line was Lori Guerink, who said her wait was around 20 to 30 minutes.

“We sat a lot. But it moved, it wasn’t terrible.”

She was happy with how the parade turned out and said her experience waiting in line didn’t bother her.

The parade was scheduled to last until 8 pm, but cars were driving through until 9:15 pm.

Hey Wausau, it seems a LOT of people needed this Christmas joy tonight! Thank you Wausau Events, Inc.! While traffic... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, December 4, 2020

