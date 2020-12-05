Advertisement

Badgers offense disappears in 14-6 loss to Indiana

(WBAY)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON (WSAW) -In their first game in two weeks, the #16 Badgers couldn’t find the end zone once, and lost at home to #12 Indiana for the first time since 2002, 14-6. The loss drops the Badgers to 2-2 on the season.

Wisconsin outgained Indiana 342-217 on the day, but lost the turnover battle 2-1 and couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone. Graham Mertz threw for 202 yards and an interception. The Badgers best offensive player on the day was freshman running back Jalen Berger, who had 87 yards on 15 carries.

The Hoosiers were playing without their star quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., who tore his ACL last week. Jack Tuttle, a former Wisconsin recruit, started in his place, and threw for the two decisive touchdowns.

The Badgers will try to bounce back in their regular season finale against Iowa next weekend.

