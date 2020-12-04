Advertisement

United Way to document pandemic with firsthand accounts of virus

United Way want to hear your pandemic story
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic has impacted us all in one way or another. Maybe you or a loved one has had the virus. Or you’ve had to start working from home, or your kids have adjusted to virtual learning.

Whatever it might be, everyone has a story. And now the United Way of Marathon County wants to hear yours.

“There have been dark days and we acknowledge that the fatigue is real. But we really want to bring empathy back to our community. The community has stepped up for each and every one of us and we want to allow someplace for people to tell their stories,” explained Sarah Olafson, communications director for the United Way of Marathon County.

“Community Voices - Beyond the Virus” is a storytelling initiative between the United Way and the Marathon County Health Department.

The goal of the project is to document this period in time and share how our lives have changed.

