Steven Point Parks Department adopts master plan for phase 1 of donated land

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Parks Commission has adopted a master plan for a memorial park.

Phase 1 of the John S. Groholski Park will be complete by 2026. The land for the park was donated by Judy Groholski in honor of her late husband.

The donation agreement was finalized last month and will preserve the land from development while honoring John’s memory. The park will be along River View Avenue between Whiting Avenue and Water Street. Judy Groholski said John’s family owned the land and he lived in a house nearby.

The park is 9.25 acres and includes open green space, a walking path, a gazebo, and a parking area in phase 1. Additional phases will consist of trail connections and a boardwalk to expand the trail within the property.

Currently, the park is a lot and will need development from the city. A dedication ceremony will be held in the spring.

