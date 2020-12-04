Advertisement

Steven Point Parks Department adopts master plan for phase 1 of donated land

The City and Judy Groholski signed the donation agreement, which will forever protect this...
The City and Judy Groholski signed the donation agreement, which will forever protect this property as a City park, on Thursday, November 19. (Pictured, Mayor Mike Wiza, Judy Groholski and Parks Director, Dan Kremer.(City of Stevens Point)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Parks Commission has adopted a master plan for a memorial park.

Phase 1 of the John S. Groholski Park will be complete by 2026. The land for the park was donated by Judy Groholski in honor of her late husband.

The donation agreement was finalized last month and will preserve the land from development while honoring John’s memory. The park will be along River View Avenue between Whiting Avenue and Water Street. Judy Groholski said John’s family owned the land and he lived in a house nearby.

The park is 9.25 acres and includes open green space, a walking path, a gazebo, and a parking area in phase 1. Additional phases will consist of trail connections and a boardwalk to expand the trail within the property.

Currently, the park is a lot and will need development from the city. A dedication ceremony will be held in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
Forest County fentanyl arrests
4 facing charges in Forest County drug trafficking investigation
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning...
Osseo man killed in Spencer area crash

Latest News

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
More sun than clouds on Saturday, while mostly cloudy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to December continues
No weather issues leading into the first weekend of December.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
DNR announces wolf season will begin November 2021