Savoring holiday traditions: Old and new

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s never been more important to celebrate time honored tradition at home. From meals to Secret Santa and of course some must have gifting ideas, mom and TLC lifestyle hacks expert Amanda Mushro joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday, with the scoop on how to elevate your holiday traditions this year.

Mushro also shared the latest and greatest tips and tricks on everything you need to help you do it easily and efficiently. From entertaining, to trimming the tree and more, to make the most of your holiday and the memories last.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.