President Trump files appeals in Dane, Milwaukee counties circuit court

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump filed appeals in both Milwaukee and Dane County circuit courts Thursday night, according to court documents.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack also ordered that the two cases be consolidated and that Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek will take up the case.

Attorneys for President Trump told NBC15 that if one side of the lawsuit loses, they would file an appeal and it would go back to the state high court. They also said that they were not disappointed with what happened Thursday in the high court, they’re just up against timing.

The filing comes on the same day as the state high court refused to hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

President Trump had asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties, alleging irregularities in the way absentee ballots were administered. His lawsuit echoed claims that were earlier rejected by election officials in those counties during a recount that barely affected Biden’s winning margin of about 20,700 votes.

Trump’s attorney Jim Troupis said he would immediately file the case in circuit court and expected to be back before the Supreme Court “very soon.”

Swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joined three liberal justices in denying the petition without weighing in on Trump’s allegations. Hagedorn said the law was clear that Trump must start his lawsuit in lower courts where factual disputes can be worked out.

