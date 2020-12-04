Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task force to hold first meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force are set to hold their first meeting on Friday.

The task force’s goal is to help fight the abduction, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

The group is a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities. Together, they plan to examine factors leading to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The DOJ explained that they will also study the response from social service organizations, understand the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play, and improve or implement data collection and reporting methods.

Members in the task force include Attorney General Josh Kaul, Ho-Chunk Nation Representative Stephanie Begay and Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. virtually.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.