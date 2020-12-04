Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity collecting used holiday lights

(KOTA)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is collecting unwanted holiday lights through the end of January.

In a release from the nonprofit, it said it does not matter if the lights work or not. You can find drop off boxes at the following locations:

  • Wausau City Hall
  • Mosinee City Hall
  • Pick ‘n Save - all three Wausau area locations
  • Piggly Wiggly Mosinee
  • People’s State Bank - all Wausau locations
  • Intercity State Bank - Weston and Wausau
  • Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

Through this program, since 2014, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau has kept more than ten tons of holiday lights from landfills. Habitat receives some money each year for the value of the recyclable material in the lights.

