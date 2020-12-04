Habitat for Humanity collecting used holiday lights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is collecting unwanted holiday lights through the end of January.

In a release from the nonprofit, it said it does not matter if the lights work or not. You can find drop off boxes at the following locations:

Wausau City Hall

Mosinee City Hall

Pick ‘n Save - all three Wausau area locations

Piggly Wiggly Mosinee

People’s State Bank - all Wausau locations

Intercity State Bank - Weston and Wausau

Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

Through this program, since 2014, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau has kept more than ten tons of holiday lights from landfills. Habitat receives some money each year for the value of the recyclable material in the lights.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.