Greenheck using private testing site to stay ahead of COVID-19

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenheck turned their clinic they had with QuadMed in Weston into a COVID-19 testing site.

The service is offered to all Greenheck employees who qualify for medical coverage. The business says it’s helpful for their workers and other testing sites in Marathon County.

“Allows them just that, quick affordable access, but also takes some of the burden off those community resources,” Greenheck vice president of human resources Carrie Strobel said.

The clinic is able to take samples and test them all on location. The clinic offers antibody tests, as well as two other COVID-19 tests.

“PCR, which is a send-out test that swabs the inside of the nose and the back of the throat. We also have the rapid antigen test here,” QuadMed physician assistant Rachel Asmundsen added.

The clinic says their numbers reflect the cases in the community, and they have been busy with testing.

“We have been averaging anywhere from 20 to 30 tests a day. When we started testing back in April we’ve done about 1,300 tests. However about 1,000 of those have been since August 1st,” registered nurse and manager for QuadMed Nicole Trempe explained.

Strobel says through their on-site contact tracing they can see infections are not being spread through their employees, but rather through the community. She hopes people can do their part to help stop the spread.

“Working and hoping like everybody else is in the community that we can work past this surge so we can keep our team members working and keep everybody safe and well,” Strobel said.

The clinic is hoping to soon release a new test during the flu season. The quad test will be able to test for influenza A, influenza B, human respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19.

