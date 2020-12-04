First Alert Weather: Fantastic Friday and a nice weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another fantastic day is ahead of us for our Friday. A great way to end the week with more sunshine and temperatures rising around 5 degrees above average, leaving us around the mid 30s for most by this afternoon. The average high temperature has fallen to 30 degrees in Wausau today, but we are still expecting sunshine for most.

More cloud cover is likely for our northern communities, with a mix of sunshine and clouds expected. By this afternoon however, most of us are looking at a good deal of sunshine. Tomorrow brings much of the same to the forecast with partly cloudy skies and temperatures breaking back into the mid 30s.

We could see a few flurries on Sunday, but as of right now, it does not look like this will bring a cause for concern to our local communities. Snow lovers may want to soak in the flurries on Sunday, because our chances of accumulating snowfall is looking unlikely during the work-week next week as well.

A few extended models still show a chance to see precipitation by next Saturday the 12th, but there is a strong chance that system could miss us to our south. We will continue to look out for significant precipitation chances, but in the meantime, enjoy the relatively dry and nice conditions while they are still sticking around!

