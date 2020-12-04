Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Friday and a nice weekend

Flurries are possible on Sunday
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another fantastic day is ahead of us for our Friday. A great way to end the week with more sunshine and temperatures rising around 5 degrees above average, leaving us around the mid 30s for most by this afternoon. The average high temperature has fallen to 30 degrees in Wausau today, but we are still expecting sunshine for most.

More cloud cover is likely for our northern communities, with a mix of sunshine and clouds expected. By this afternoon however, most of us are looking at a good deal of sunshine. Tomorrow brings much of the same to the forecast with partly cloudy skies and temperatures breaking back into the mid 30s.

We could see a few flurries on Sunday, but as of right now, it does not look like this will bring a cause for concern to our local communities. Snow lovers may want to soak in the flurries on Sunday, because our chances of accumulating snowfall is looking unlikely during the work-week next week as well.

A few extended models still show a chance to see precipitation by next Saturday the 12th, but there is a strong chance that system could miss us to our south. We will continue to look out for significant precipitation chances, but in the meantime, enjoy the relatively dry and nice conditions while they are still sticking around!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Health officials say Wisconsin is set to distribute vaccine
Wisconsin hopes to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

Latest News

WSAW AM Weather Update 12-4
WSAW AM Weather Update 12-4
Pretty good weather by day to get your car cleaned.
First Alert Weather: Continued dry to end week
The dry weather continues into the ned of the week.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
WSAW AM Weather Update 12-3
WSAW AM Weather Update 12-3