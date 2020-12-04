Financially struggling family has mortgage paid for 6 months

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a tough year for the Burgoyne family of Weston, and not just because of the pandemic.

Doctors diagnosed Brian Burgoyne with multiple sclerosis last year, leaving him unable to run the family business. And unable to find a buyer for the business, they fell behind on mortgage payments.

Friday, the Burgoyne family got a big surprise from Buska Wealth Management and Retirement Solutions, six months of mortgage payments and gift cards.

“I was afraid of losing it [their home]. In all honesty, working with the company trying to figure it all out, I don’t know how we’re going to do it, and this allows us to keep that, so that is a huge relief.”

Now they’ll be able to stay in the house that Brian built, and their kids grew up in.

Brian’s wife, Angie says with the gift cards she’ll be able to buy the family a few Christmas presents.

She said she’s also hoping and praying Brian’s disability comes through.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.