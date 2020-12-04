Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
Forest County fentanyl arrests
4 facing charges in Forest County drug trafficking investigation
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning...
Osseo man killed in Spencer area crash

Latest News

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
More sun than clouds on Saturday, while mostly cloudy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to December continues
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens get ready to give out coronavirus vaccines
No weather issues leading into the first weekend of December.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast