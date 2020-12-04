$45 million grant gives local businesses relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) are announcing a $45 million assistance that will be given to Wisconsin restaurants and small businesses.

The program “We’re all in for Restaurants” has provided over $200 million in 2020 to businesses throughout the state.

The announcement on Thursday, Dec. 3, leaves Wausau restaurants like City Grill and Ciao relieved to get some more help.

“I was extremely excited, I just hope we can make it stretch out as long as it needs to be,” Ciao Executive Chef and Owner Adam Jamgochian said.

With an additional $20,000 being granted to Wisconsin businesses, ‘thank you’ is all they can say.

“It’ll really help,” City Grill General Manager Tera Brandt said. “This industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It’s been scary to see and watch being in the business, it’s scary for anybody in the service industry,” Jamgochian said.

The funding comes from the CARES Act, which is set to expire on Dec. 31 and Brandt said they’re only seeing one-third of the business they had before, so the money is much needed now.

“It would be nice to maybe have something to put a little more normalcy into our staff, our establishment, and our community,” Brandt said.

Restaurants and small businesses everywhere have seen closures, layoffs, and budget cuts, and they hope the extra cash will give them another set of lives to make it through the pandemic.

“This money is going to help us all stay in business a little bit longer, the doors open a little bit longer. Some of the nation’s finest most long-lived restaurants have closed their doors permanently,” Jamgochian said.

Restaurants make up about 95% of the businesses receiving money and over 2,000 Wisconsin businesses will qualify and receive the funds.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.