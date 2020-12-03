Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council names VanZile as president

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council has elected Tina VanZile as its president.

WTCAC was formed in 2001 to provide the state’s 11 tribes a place to solve conservation issues on tribal lands.

VanZile has served on the council as the Sokaogon-Mole Lake representative since 2001, according to the Sokaogon Chippewa Community newsletter.

“WTCAC has great people who serve as Tribal representatives, and when I was deciding to accept the nomination for President, they stepped up and said they would help me as I enter this new role. We have worked together as a team for quite some time and it will be an honor to serve as their President,” Tina stated in the newsletter.

VanZile will serve a two-year term.

