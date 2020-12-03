Advertisement

Wisconsin hopes to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is ready to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines by mid-December when it hopes to receive nearly 50,000 doses, state health officials said.

The state will work with 97 local health departments and tribal jurisdictions, as well as health care providers, pharmacies, community-based organizations and other public agencies to distribute the vaccine, according to Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt.

More than 1,100 providers and 485 organizations have submitted forms to become vaccine providers, Goodsitt said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the first shipments to arrive by mid-December.

Health care workers who have treated or been exposed to COVID-19 patients, residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, people over age 65, and some essential workers will be the first to receive the vaccine once it arrives.

Vaccines for the general public aren’t expected to be available until the spring.

Goodsitt said the state will be in need of funding to cover distribution costs as federal help runs out at the end of the year.

