Trig’s says they’ll be among first to administer COVID vaccine at its pharmacies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Trig’s Pharmacies announced Thursday they are enrolled in state and federal programs and will be among the first providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

“We have been working hard for some time now, preparing to be a vaccination site for Phase 1A of distribution and on,” Jeff Suppon, Trig’s Director of Pharmacy. “The parameters of this are still being defined but we know the first round of vaccines will be strictly allocated with an emphasis on critical health care workers. The goal is to target the most vulnerable and the people caring for them first so that we can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

Trig’s operates six pharmacies in central and northern Wisconsin.

