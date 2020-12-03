The Bucks to open season in Boston, then host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks had the schedule of their first two games of the season announced today by the NBA.

They will open play on the road against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 23, then travel back to Milwaukee for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The NBA is releasing the schedules in chunks to make the schedule flexible in case changes need to be made.

