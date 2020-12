Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin will inevitably surpass 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday. New cases identified in Thursday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services report bring the total to 399,708 since that first patient in Madison shy of ten months ago, on February 5.

The state received 11,972 test results by Thursday’s deadline -- the most in a week, before most community testing sites closed for Thanksgiving. Of these, 4,618 tests were positive, which is well above the 7-day average of 3,596 cases, but we can report that 7-day average continued a downward trend for a fourth day. The positivity rate was 38.57% of tests, which is also above the 7-day average. The other 7,354 tests were negative.

Wisconsin reported 60 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,562. That’s above the 7-day average of 46 deaths. The death rate was 0.89% of all known cases for a second day.

Wednesday, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district. CLICK HERE. You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

The percentage of cases considered active continues to fall. The state says 64,646 people may be actively infected, or 16.2% of those almost-400,000 cases. Another 331,425 people are considered recovered; they were diagnosed more than 30 days ago or were medically cleared. It’s important to point out this number of recovered cases includes “long haulers” -- people who are no longer infected but have lingering effects from their COVID-19 infection, including breathing problems or what the describe as a “brain fog.” Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai addressed these cases on Action 2 News This Morning, “This is, unfortunately, not as uncommon as you might think, to the point where we actually have a clinic now at Prevea just to take care of these patients, to get them plugged in to respiratory therapy, to physical therapy, to get tested for neuro-psych to see what’s going on with their fog. There are a lot of different complications that we’re seeing long term.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 14 days after exposure, if a person infected with the coronavirus shows any symptoms at all. Gov. Evers urged Wisconsinites to be more vigilant about wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance from people who aren’t from their household.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people hospitalized declined for a second day from a near-record 277 hospitalizations on Tuesday. The DHS says 172 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average is 154.7 new hospitalizations per day. The percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus who need hospitalization is steady at 4.4%.

Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,780 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the lowest current hospitalizations since 1,774 patients on Nov. 5. The WHA reports 376 are in ICU [updated figure]. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 100 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, with 23 in ICU. The Northeast region’s hospitals are taking care of 166 COVID-19 hospitals, with 43 in ICU.

There were 8 patients at the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds Thursday, the same as Wednesday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported 167 ICU beds are open out of 1,466 in the state’s 134 hospitals (11.4% of ICU beds). Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation, the state has 1,549 beds open (13.9%), which is 54 fewer beds than Tuesday. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether an open bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region, which serves 8 counties, has 10 ICU beds (9.6%) open, up from 4 a day earlier, and 3 intermediate care beds open, when Tuesday there were none. Overall, 89 of 853 beds are open (10.4%), 5 fewer beds than Tuesday.

The Northeast region, serving 7 counties, has 16 ICU beds -- twice as many as the day before -- which is 7.7% of the ICU beds. Overall, 153 of the hospitals’ 956 beds (16%) are open, 5 more beds than Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,071 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Ashland – 697 cases (+17) (9 deaths)

Barron – 3,688 cases (+38) (41 deaths)

Bayfield - 698 cases (+13) (14 deaths)

Brown – 22,857 cases (+130) (139 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Buffalo – 828 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Burnett – 790 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Calumet – 4,086 cases (+16) (26 deaths)

Chippewa – 4,921 cases (+127) (53 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,215 cases (+42) (42 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 3,531 cases (+33) (12 deaths)

Crawford – 1,318 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Dane – 27,830 cases (+230) (102 deaths) (+21)

Dodge – 8,457 cases (+49) (74 deaths)

Door - 1,612 cases (+11) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,138 cases (+26) (6 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 2,863 cases (+34) (13 deaths)

Eau Claire – 7,909 cases (+55) (59 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 333 cases (+6) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 8,569 cases (+76) (50 deaths)

Forest - 733 cases (+2) (18 deaths) (+1)

Grant – 3,528 cases (+29) (64 deaths)

Green – 1,739 cases (+41) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,192 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Iowa - 1,315 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Iron - 363 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 1,755 cases (+17) (5 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 5,426 cases (+23) (39 deaths)

Juneau - 1,937 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 9,710 cases (+174) (153 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 1,713 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

La Crosse – 8,209 cases (+83) (37 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,095 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,558 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 1,986 cases (+11) (30 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 4,980 cases (+38) (37 deaths)

Marathon – 9,926 cases (+115) (126 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 3,012 cases (+27) (29 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,032 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 570 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 69,786 (+743) (756 deaths) (+10)

Monroe - 2,683 cases (+34) (14 deaths)

Oconto – 3,177 cases (+16) (28 deaths)

Oneida - 2,346 cases (+19) (34 deaths)

Outagamie – 13,854 cases (+79) (133 deaths) (+3)

Ozaukee - 4,891 cases (+78) (36 deaths)

Pepin – 497 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Pierce – 2,204 cases (+27) (19 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 2,236 cases (+20) (15 deaths) (+6)

Portage – 4,770 cases (+58) (37 deaths)

Price – 751 cases (+19) (4 deaths)

Racine – 14,288 cases (+101) (177 deaths) (+8)

Richland - 891 cases (+6) (13 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rock – 9,553 cases (+60) (90 deaths) (+3)

Rusk - 904 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Sauk – 3,637 cases (+24) (19 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 921 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Shawano – 3,723 cases (+16) (50 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 9,254 cases (+72) (62 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 4,417 cases (+29) (21 deaths)

Taylor - 1,222 cases (+17) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,451 cases (+39) (22 deaths) (+5)

Vernon – 1,171 cases (+11) (12 deaths)

Vilas - 1,287 cases (+21) (13 deaths)

Walworth – 6,127 cases (+46) (53 deaths)

Washburn – 726 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Washington – 9,059 cases (+154) (72 deaths)

Waukesha – 26,945 cases (+272) (210 deaths) (+7)

Waupaca – 3,715 cases (+14) (86 deaths)

Waushara – 1,758 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Winnebago – 13,285 cases (+89) (117 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 4,371 cases (+115) (29 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 159 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Baraga - 419 cases (+5) (23 deaths) (+2)

Chippewa - 369 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Delta – 2,256 cases (+28) (51 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,709 cases (+44) (39 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Gogebic - 597 cases (+13) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,289 cases (+12) (11 deaths)

Iron – 701 cases (+8) (29 deaths)

Keweenaw – 57 cases (1 death)

Luce – 118 cases

Mackinac - 220 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,650 cases (+22) (30 deaths)

Menominee - 1,241 cases (+24) (18 deaths)

Ontonagon – 256 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 164 cases (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

